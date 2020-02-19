Lizzo’s Chocolate Dress

Singer Lizzo, 31, showed up to the 2020 Brit Awards in a stunning outfit that looks like a Hershey’s chocolate dress.

She stole the show at the star-studded glam red carpet in a Jeremy Scott Moschino design, and all of the lenses, eyes, and lights were on her.

The magnificent floor length gown featured the famous brand’s logo, a barcode, and nutritional value. The dress was not the only unusual and stunning thing she brought to the event, as her matching clutch was equally sugary.

The Judith Leiber purse was covered in diamonds and there was a “100%” written across it, a nod to her song that enjoyed top spots on multiple charts.

Her whole look gave us a sweet tooth, as it is absolutely sweet and delicious. On her Instagram page, one comment read, “The best kind of chocolate,” while the singer herself wrote in another post, “If you ever wondered what I taste like…”

Artist Alexx Mato did her makeup, while Shelby Swain is responsible for the hair. As always, Lizzo’s nails were again on point.

They matched the overall chocolaty look, and she accessorized everything with lots of rings on both hands and a pair of large earrings.