Celebrities

Lizzo’s Chocolate Dress

by Elsa Stringer
Singer Lizzo, 31, showed up to the 2020 Brit Awards in a stunning outfit that looks like a Hershey’s chocolate dress.

source:instagram.com

She stole the show at the star-studded glam red carpet in a Jeremy Scott Moschino design, and all of the lenses, eyes, and lights were on her.

source:instagram.com

The magnificent floor length gown featured the famous brand’s logo, a barcode, and nutritional value. The dress was not the only unusual and stunning thing she brought to the event, as her matching clutch was equally sugary.

source:instagram.com

The Judith Leiber purse was covered in diamonds and there was a “100%” written across it, a nod to her song that enjoyed top spots on multiple charts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

If you ever wondered what I taste like… 🍫

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

Her whole look gave us a sweet tooth, as it is absolutely sweet and delicious. On her Instagram page, one comment read, “The best kind of chocolate,” while the singer herself wrote in another post, “If you ever wondered what I taste like…”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

WARNING: 🔥🍫 Lizzo has arrived at The #BRITs 2020!

A post shared by BRITs (@brits) on


Artist Alexx Mato did her makeup, while Shelby Swain is responsible for the hair. As always, Lizzo’s nails were again on point.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

U HAVE NO IDEA HOW WET MY DMs ARE 💦 🍫

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

They matched the overall chocolaty look, and she accessorized everything with lots of rings on both hands and a pair of large earrings.

