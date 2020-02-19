Fans Say Actress Ashley Judd Has Ruined Herself

Ashley Judd, 51, appeared in a promotional video for Elizabeth Warren’s campaign. The two are close friends so she decided to help her out with her presidential hopes.

As soon as the video dropped, a flood of criticism came her way. She was once a true sex symbol whose sex appeal radiated through the screens. “What has once gorgeous actress done to herself?” asked one commentator, while another added, “My God, she is so swollen.”

“I’ve heard of plastic surgeries but this is something new,” said one shocked user, and one of her fans asked, “What the hell happened to Ashley Judd’s face?”

Even some celebrities commented, including Dean Cane, “I am not sure what to say here. Certainly nothing positive, so I will remain silent,” he said.

Ashley did not want to stay silent regarding the attacks and critics, so she made a public announcement and answered to everyone who is judging her. As she wrote, she was fighting with unbearable migraines because of which she had to give up exercising. She then used Botox to heal.

“What I know is that I have been sick with siege migraines for over a year, and that migraine affects one in four households in the US. It’s the third most common disease in the world. We all either have them or know someone who does. We all lose control over the experience of our bodies on occasion and need grace when we do. You will have it from me when you do. Have I had Botox? It is a standard treatment for the ailment that I experience. My union insurance pays for thirty-one injections every twelve weeks.”

She also mentioned those who compared her current look with that from several years ago.

“What I know is that misogynists on Twitter have been slaughtering me compared to my pre-weight gain idealized self. My conventionally thin, athletic, “pretty” AcroYoga body, and more slender face, is merely the flip side of the same patriarchal coin.”