Lizzo Shows She Does Not Care About Body Shamers By Twerking In Her Pool

Melissa Viviane Jefferson, 32, better known professionally by her stage name Lizzo, is famous for not being self-conscious regarding her body. Despite countless people saying she should slim down and body shaming her in many ways, she is living her life to the fullest and cannot be happier.

In fact, she loves how she looks so much that she often shares provocative content with her 8.7 million followers on Instagram. Her latest few posts are all from the swimming pool in her home, and she has left little to the imagination.

The artist stripped down to a skimpy floral two-piece bikini and had a fun day in the water. She uploaded three posts, one of which is a slow-motion twerking video. She also wore white sunglasses as she flaunted her curves. The fan-favorite video gained over 437,000 likes and nearly 6,500 comments. She captioned it off with, “Go look in the mirror. That body *is* your summer body. Now twerk w me ho!”

Lizo also shared two photos in which she is wearing a surgical mask and gloves. The protective gear sports the same design like her bikini, so she looked very fashionable and stylish. The fans are already used to her incredible sense of fashion and her love for clothes.

Apart from her success in music, Lizzo has a large fan following thanks to her belief in the body positivity movement, and the support t of diversity. The comment sections below her photos and videos are full of people praising her for her courage and happiness with herself.