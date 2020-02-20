Kim Kardashian Sizzles in a Tiny Black String Bikini

The famous reality star Kim Kardashian delighted her Instagram followers with two photos of herself in a tight black string bikini. The 39-year-old KKW Beauty mogul posed on the beach in a swimsuit along with a choker necklace with a gold cross.

Her husband, Kanye West, took the pictures. The “Keeping up with Kardashians” star wrote in the description: “Valentine’s Surprise Getaway.” Her fans were stunned with her hourglass figure, for which she is famous for.

The series of pictures got more than 4 million likes and hundreds of comments. Besides her fans, Kim’s celebrity friends were also in awe. Model Winnie Harlow wrote “Whoa,” along with a heart-eyed emoji, and Noah Cyrus said, “You’ve ended me.”

One of her followers wrote: “Goddess,” and another added: “Stunning.” “Unreal,” one of the comments read.

Others were stunned with Kanye’s photography skills.

“Kanye takes the best photos,” one social media user said, “He is a good photographer,” another one wrote.