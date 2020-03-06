Liam Hemsworth’s New Girlfriend Is Stunning

The youngest of the famous Australian trio of actor brothers, Liam Hemsworth, 30, has a new girlfriend. He has finalized his divorce from singer and actress Miley Cyrus this year, and has already fallen in love again.

His new girlfriend is Gabriella Brooks, 23, and she is a model. Love happened to the beautiful blonde and the famous Australian actor, and they are frequently seen together on the streets of Los Angeles.

Read also: Liam Hemsworth Spotted on a Lunch Date

Their relationship is serious, and that he even introduced her to his brothers Luke and Chris.

Liam’s friends say, “He has bene in great spirits lately,” stating it is all because of his new romance. His turbulent relationship and marriage with the troublesome Miley seems like a distant past now, considering how happy he is with Gabriella.

View this post on Instagram 🎀 A post shared by Gabriella Brooks (@gabriella_brooks) on Jan 14, 2020 at 12:30am PST



Miley is currently dating Australian musician, singer, actor, and model Cody Simpson, 23.