Police have arrested three Russian citizens who have been stealing money from ATMs in an unprecedented way.

With a special tool, they cut the top of the ATM and then attempted to steal money from it electronically.

It is suspected that three Russians in the previous days robbed about $ 61.000 from two ATMs in Belgrade.

The suspects tried to rob two more ATMs. Police found some of the stolen money and tools used by the suspects. They were ordered to stay for up to 48 hours for felony theft.