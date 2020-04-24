Reality Star Lauren Goodger Shows off Her Curves on a Morning Run

British reality star Lauren Goodger, who has become famous in public for her lush posterior, looks after her health and shape during isolation.

The 33-year-old star went for a run with full make-up on her face, and paparazzi couldn’t miss her in London.

Lauren was spotted walking out of the house for a morning run, in tight leggings and a tiny crop top that barely restrained her breasts augmented by plastic surgery.

Goodger became famous in the British reality show “The Only Way Is Essex”, in which she participated from 2010 to 2012, and now she delights her fans with her curves on social media. She has become one of the UK’s most famous starlets and has also found a way to get as many followers on Instagram as possible, of course, posting as many provocative photos as possible.

She is not ashamed to admit that she underwent a series of aesthetic operations, and she proudly shows her curvaceous body wherever she arrives.