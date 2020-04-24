Eminem Has Now Been Sober For 12 Years

American rapper, songwriter, and record producer Eminem, 47, has had a hard life filled with abuse in various shape and form. He has now accomplished something extraordinary and decided to share it with his fans.

One of the most popular rap artists ever has been sober for 12 years, a feat he shared with his Instagram followers. Eminem’s substance abuse troubles started in 2000, and in 2007 he even overdosed. His doctors told him he had an equivalent of four heroin packets in his system.

The superstar has over 29.6 million followers on the famous social media platform. A few days ago, he posted a photo of a badge he got from his support group, which says he has now been clean and sober for 12 years.

Eminem captioned the photo with, “Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid.” His post currently sits at over 1.7 million likes and nearly 35,000 comments. He received nothing but support for this amazing accomplishment.

Since he nearly died, he decided to turn his life around and he has since done much better. He famously said that if he had arrived tot he hospital mere 2 hours later, he would have been dead.

His organs were shutting down and he had to be put on life support. Years after, he resurrected his career and became a much healthier and better human being than he ever was.