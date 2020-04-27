Celebrities

Jordyn Woods Flaunts Her Curves in a Bikini While Sunbathing by the Pool

by Tracy Finke
Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods took to Instagram to show off her bikini body this weekend while she enjoys the beautiful weather during the lockdown.

The bombshell posted on Instagram a set of photos of herself sitting on the poolside with her legs in the water. The 22-year-old influencer wore an orange bikini that emphasized her curvaceous body.

“Quarantini”, Jordyn captioned the pictures. Her followers were delighted by her latest social media update. “Stunning”, “Need to find a way to work as hard as you“, “The most beautiful human being I have ever seen”, some of the comments read.

Woods also shared in her Instagram Stories a snap of her “vibe” as she rose out of the water.

Jordyn recently posted some throwback bikini pics with an ocean view that stunned many.

