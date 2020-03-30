Jessica Chastain Was Secretly Pregnant at 43

Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain was spotted holding a newborn while walking with her husband, Gian Luce Passi de Preposul, and their 2-year-old daughter Giulietta. This scene wouldn’t be in the news if anyone knew they were expecting another child.

The 43-year-old Jessica and her new family member were filmed in Santa Monica, which surprised everyone quite a bit, and the news for Page Six was confirmed by a source who met them on the walk.

“They were really enjoying themselves. The baby seemed to be sleeping soundly the entire time”, a source said.

Jessica Chastain recently celebrated her 43rd birthday and opened a sparkling wine in the privacy of her home, given that no party was considered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you for all of the Birthday wishes & virtually celebrating with me yesterday!”, she said to her fans via social media.

Jessica and five years younger Italian Count Gian Luca fell in love in 2012 and got married five years later at his family home in his native Italy. The couple welcomed a daughter Giulietta in 2018, who was born via a surrogate mother. For a long time, this information also wasn’t public.