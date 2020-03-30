These are the Most Fatal Women from the Golden Age of Hollywood

The period between the 1930s and the 1950s is still considered to be the Golden Age of the Hollywood movie industry. The extravagant parties, expensive suits, elaborate dresses, sleek haircuts, and lavish lifestyles were the main characteristics of this period, but so were some of the industry’s biggest stars.

The actresses back then were considered the most beautiful and attractive women of the whole 20th century, and for a very good reason. They had millions of fans worldwide, men lost their minds over them, and many considered them to be goddesses. Following are nine femme fatales of the 20th century Hollywood.

Vivian Lee

Two-time Academy Award winning English actress gained the reputation of a difficult coworker. This is the main reason of her many ups and downs. She is most famous for her role in the blockbuster “Gone With the Wind”.

Lauren Bakol

Academy Award, two Golden Globe, and two Tony Award winning actress was famous as one of the true bombshells of Hollywood. One of her best movies includes “The Murder on the Orient Express”.

Ingrid Bergman

The Swedish-American superstar was ranked number 4 on the list of 100 Greatest Film Stars. She won three Academy Awards, four Golden Globes, two Emmy Awards, and one Tony Award. “Casablanca” is her greatest hit.

Ginger Rogers

American actress and dancer became famous for acting with Fred Astaire in 10 movies, including classics like “Swing Time”, “Carefree,” and “The Barkleys of Broadway”.

Sophia Loren

Planetary famous beauty and singer won dozens of awards, including five Golden Globes, an Academy Award, and many others. She has starred in countless movies and remains as one of the most fatal women in history.

Ava Gardner

American actress Ava Gardner was one of the biggest stars of Hollywood between the ’40s and ’50s. She was said to have “the face of an angel and the body of a goddess”, while many called her “the most beautiful actress of the 20th century”.

Elizabeth Taylor

The two-time Academy Award winner was the first actress to “cost” around $1 million to book for a movie. Therefore, she was not called “The Queen of Hollywood” for nothing. “Cleopatra” is her most famous movie, where she portrays the iconic Queen of Egypt.

Audrey Hepburn

British-American actress and model was also a great humanitarian. She became one of the most paid actresses of her time, thanks to many iconic roles in some of the best movies ever made, including “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”.

Marilyn Monroe

The legendary actress is synonymous with the rise of Hollywood and a symbol of acting and the whole movie industry even today. “Some Like it Hot” and “Niagara” were some of her greatest hits. Even more than acting, she was famous for her beauty, attitude, and iconic style.