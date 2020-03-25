Lady Gaga Has To Postpone Her Upcoming Album

Pop superstar Lady Gaga, 33, decided to postpone the upcoming April release of her newest studio album titled “Chromatica”. Her sixth album has been postponed indefinitely amidst the pandemic caused by COVID-19.

The only thing familiar is that it will still come in 2020, which is at least a little bit comforting. Fans will have to be patient in these dire times before their favorite star drops her newest hits.

She posted the following message on her official Twitter account:

In the meantime, make sure to give a listen to her latest hit and the lead single from”Chromatica” titled “Stupid Love,” and enjoy her iconic style and amazing vocal abilities.