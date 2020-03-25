CelebritiesCoronavirus

Lady Gaga Has To Postpone Her Upcoming Album

by Zarko85
by Zarko85

Pop superstar Lady Gaga, 33, decided to postpone the upcoming April release of her newest studio album titled “Chromatica”. Her sixth album has been postponed indefinitely amidst the pandemic caused by COVID-19.

The only thing familiar is that it will still come in 2020, which is at least a little bit comforting. Fans will have to be patient in these dire times before their favorite star drops her newest hits.

Source: GotCeleb

She posted the following message on her official Twitter account:

In the meantime, make sure to give a listen to her latest hit and the lead single from”Chromatica” titled “Stupid Love,” and enjoy her iconic style and amazing vocal abilities.

Here Is What Smokers Should Know About Coronavirus (Video)

Juventus Player Leaves Quarantine to Be With Brazilian Bombshell

Vladimir Putin goes Full Hazmat Suit

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
58 ⁄ 29 =


Avatar

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy