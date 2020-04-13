Khloe Kardashian Reveals More About Kylie Jenner’s Diet

Most celebrities care a lot about their diet and lead a healthy lifestyle because they wish to always look their best and feel good. One such star is the youngest billionaire two years in a row, Kylie Jenner.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters is only 22 years old, but she has already achieved more than most people on the planet. Apart from her career success, she is widely famous for her incredible body and beauty.

The key behind her continuously impeccable figure is a strict diet regime she has talked about many times. Khloe Kardashian revealed more about her sister’s diet in her latest blog post titled “My Sisters’ Diets Are Cray”.

She wrote the following introduction, “We all have such different eating habits that sometimes when we’re trying to choose a restaurant I wonder if we’re even related. LOL!” Then, she reveals that Kim is on the Atkins diet, that “involves cutting out all sugar and carbs but it allows meat and dairy.”

Of herself, she says, “I like sweets too much and also don’t eat red meat or dairy so I’m saying hell no to this one!” Kendall has a favorite cheat day place, as Khloe writes how her sister “loves burgers and pizza and goes to In-N-Out all the time.”

Kourtney is the most health-conscious of the bunch and eats all organic food. In addition, “she has pretty much convinced herself that she is allergic to dairy and gluten too”. She jokingly adds, “I always feel like I need to lock my pantry before she comes over so she doesn’t yell at me for what’s in it, LOL.”

Finally, she mentions Kylie in more detail: “Kylie eats like a typical teenager but she’s also super aware of what she puts in her body when it comes to fresh and organic foods. It’s all about that moderation, boo!”

In addition to her awareness, she also loves exercising and generally thinks about the balance between healthy food, comfort food, and working out.

Read also: Here Is What Kylie Jenner Eats Every Day

Kylie talked about her diet many times, most notably in a recent YouTube video in which she shared what food she likes the most and when she eats it during a day.