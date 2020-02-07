CelebritiesFood

Here Is What Kylie Jenner Eats Every Day

by Elsa Stringer
Kylie Jenner, 22, is one of the most famous people on the planet, so naturally her fans and the media are interested in everything about her life. In a YouTube video for Harper’s BAZAAR, she revealed what she eats during a normal day.

She starts off by saying, “If there was a face of hungry, it would be me. And, Stormi has it, too. Because when that little girl’s a little hungry, she turns into a different baby. So, if you wonder where she gets it from, it’s me for sure.”

The first thing she eats or drink is a bone broth with a mix of lavender and lemon, or a celery juice. She says there is a whole drawer of fresh celery in her fridge. Actually, she drinks two jars of bone broth per day.

She loves both coffee and tea, but she wants to cut back on both. Her favorite tea is peach tea, and she loves vanilla ice lattes with oat milk.

She and Stormy eat breakfast together. Her daughter adores blueberries and turkey bacon, with bagels. She is allergic to peanuts so they have no nuts at home.

When it comes to lunch, she cannot eat the same thing each day. She likes tacos, burritos, rice, and enchiladas. Sometimes she eats salads or tuna sandwiches for lunch too, with wheat bread and lettuce. At hotels, she usually orders lemon chicken with white rice and vegetables, especially kale salad with jalapenos and croutons.

In-N-Out Burger is her favorite cheat meal place. She ate once a week there when she was pregnant. Most often when Kylie goes to this fast food restaurant, she eats a double cheeseburger with special sauce and grilled onions, well done fries, and a coke.

She admits she is always snacky. Her favorite snacks include Barbecue Lays Chips, Chili Cheese Fritos, and Cheddar Goldfish.

The fashion mogul’s favorite fruit is pomegranate seeds, and she can eat plates and plates of miso soup she orders from sushi places. She adds that she eats sushi way too much. If it is not raw squid or some legs, she eats anything sushi related.

 

When she drinks, she adores Corona Light with lime, white wine, or shots. It depends on the mood!

Late night cravings are sometimes an occurrence, but she only eats apple slices.
Overall, Kylie Jenner seems to eat a lot of healthy food, and she really cares about what kind of food and drinks enter her organism.

