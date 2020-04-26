Julianne Kissinger Stuns in a Yellow Micro Bikini

Instagram model Julianne Kissinger was absent from her favorite social media platform for about 20 days. However, she is back from her holiday and ready to share new snaps of her amazing body.

The young Internet star uploaded a stunning snap of herself in a tiny yellow bikini that hugged her tanned body tightly. She stood outside, leaning on a building and gave the camera a sexy and intimidating look.

The bombshell’s tiny bikini revealed more than it covered, and she even positioned her right hand in such a way that it seems she is sliding off the bottoms! Her long locks extended well below her breasts, and she had full makeup on.

Kissinger is popular for her hourglass figure which is in clear focus here. She has more than 5.6 million followers on Instagram.

This photo gained 140,000 likes and over 2,700 comments. Her fans are used to seeing her incredible curves pop out of skimpy outfits whenever she shares some new content.