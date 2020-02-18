Kylie Jenner Filled Her House With Sunflowers for Valentine’s

Reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, 22, has filled her home with an unreal number of flowers one again. For Valentine’s Day, her mansion was full of sunflowers and she took it to Instagram to share the amazing decoration with her 162.8 million followers.

Kylie has already had a similar surprise from her boyfriend Travis Scott, who literally covered her entire home in roses. There were also rose petals on the floor everywhere.



The sunflowers were there to celebrate the romantic holiday, and similarly to her home, her comment section was also flooded. Even her sisters Khloe and Kourtney commented on the photo and expressed their amazement.

The picture currently has 11.2 million likes and 75,000 comments.