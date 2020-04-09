Kylie Jenner is the World’s Youngest Billionaire For The Second Year in a Row

Reality TV star and makeup empire executive Kylie Jenner, 22, has been named the youngest billionaire in the world for the second year in a row. On April 8, “Forbes” released their yearly list of billionaires and the young star is number one again.

Thanks to her “Kylie Cosmetics” brand, she managed to take home this prestigious title one more time. In March of 2019, she became the youngest self-made billionaire ever, overtaking Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, 35.

He became a billionaire in 2008, when he was just 23.

Kylie’s empire is now worth $1.2 billion, and she personally owns 49% of the company. She is one of only 2,095 people on the planet who have a 10-digit net worth, and as such a member of one of the most exclusive clubs in the world.