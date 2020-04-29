Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian Denies Pregnancy Rumors With Bikini Snap

by Tracy Finke
Reality star Kourtney Kardashian avoided posting bikini photos since she last sparked rumors that she was pregnant for the fourth time. But, this is no longer the case.

“Evolve as you please”, Kourtney wrote in the caption of the picture of her in a lounge chair wearing a black, tiny bikini. The first to respond to her Instagram post was her younger sister, Khloe, who sent her lots of kissing emojis.

Image source: Instagram

Fans really liked her photo, so they showered her with comments, telling her she looks hot and much younger. The reality star recently turned 41. Some have noticed that she does not look very happy. “You look heartbroken, cold and out for revenge”, “I m wondering who took the picture”, “Beauty”, “Your figure is stunning”, some of the comments read.

Image source: profimedia.com

In early April, Kourtney sparked rumors that she was pregnant by posing in an unbuttoned dress. Kardashian’s eldest sister has not denied the rumors and has reportedly renewed a relationship with model Younes Bendjima, 26, with whom she broke up in 2019.

Image source: profimedia.com

Kourtney, whose assets are estimated at $ 35 million, have sons Mason (10) and Reign (5) and daughter Penelope (7) with ex-husband Scott Disick, 36. Scott is now dating 15 years younger model Sofia Richie, with whom he recently saw on a beach in Malibu.

Tracy Finke

