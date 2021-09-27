Kourtney Kardashian And Megan Fox Are Becoming Fast Friends

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox are becoming very close friends due to their respective relationships with Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly. The couples are spending a lot of time together going out on double dates.

The inside source spoke to “Us Weekly” saying that Kourtney is spending more time hanging out with Megan than she does with her siblings. On the other hand, Barker and MGK are great friends often jamming together. The fact that the two women like each other have made things so much easier for them. The two buddies now bring their girlfriends everywhere they go, which resulted in Kourtney and Megan forming a strong friendship.

“Travis has a recording studio in his house so he and MGK will jam out there a lot. Travis introduced Kourt to Megan through MGK. As a group, they like to go on double dates, concerts, events together — it spices things up. Travis and MGK are happy Megan and Kourtney have gotten to bond and get along well with each other”, the inside source said.

The timeline

Megan Fox, 35, and Machine Gun Kelly, 31 started dating in spring of 2020. At the time Megan appeared in one of the MGK music videos and the tongues started waggling. The couple confirmed their relationship one month later.

Kourtney Kardashian,42, and Travis Barker,45, began the relationship sometime near the end of 2020. It was confirmed that they were an item in January of the next year.

Both couples are inseparable. They spend a lot of time just by themselves or with their families. Megan Fox is a mom of three that she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Machine Gun Kelly has a 13-year old daughter Casie that he had with his ex Emma Cannon. Kourtney Kardashian has three children with Scott Disick. Travis Baker has two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – Alabama and Landon.

Megan and Kourtney have been spotted at MTV Video Music Awards where they came to give support to their boyfriends. After their performances, the foursome headed to Cipriani Downtown New York. “They were enjoying their time together as if they had no cares for the world. They looked like they just wanted to relax. MGK didn’t seem stressed about the earlier drama”, an eyewitness said. The drama being the short altercation between Kelly and Conor McGregor on the red carpet.

As for the two new friends, Megan and Kourtney, they had a blast shooting for the new SKIMS collection. Younger sister Kim saw an opportunity to sway a bit of spotlight to her new underwear selection. However, The Poosh founder and Transformers actress seem to have a lot of fun, too. “I love that Skims really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident, and empowered. I loved being in this campaign with Kourtney, we had so much fun shooting together”, Fox said after the photoshoot.