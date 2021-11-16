Kim Kardashian Mocks Her Former Marriages At Her Friend’s Wedding

Kim Kardashian has been very busy lately. First, she attended the wedding of her frenemy Paris Hilton, and later the reality star gave a witty and inspiring speech at the wedding of her long-time friend Simon Huck.

Since Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, she seems to be coming back to her old funny self. The SKIMS founder was known as a fun, laid-back person that can crack a joke as well as take a joke on her account. When Simon asked Kim to give a speech at his wedding to his partner Phil Riportella, she admitted that she was a bit surprised.

“When Simon asked me to talk [at the wedding], I was a little bit confused because I haven’t really figured out this marriage thing myself. So I don’t know what kind of advice you think I’m gonna give to you guys tonight”, Kim joked, implying to her two failed marriages, and the third one in crumbles.

“It’s so nice to be here for a gay wedding. I haven’t been to one since my second wedding,” Kardashian West joked. She continued to give the newlyweds a few pro-tips that she gathered from her weddings. “Little details, like when you guys are getting married and the guy’s officiating you. Right when you’re done and kiss, the guy’s always in the back of the picture or there’s a microphone right there, so you have to clear the way. Mindy will talk to you about this. But you have to clear the way and from the side will say, ‘Now you may kiss the groom.’ Because it ruins all the pictures and sometimes that’s all you got”, Kim reminiscent.

Kim Kardashian was married three times – to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, to Kris Humphries for just a couple of months in 2011, and Kanye West from 2014. The divorce proceedings are still ongoing after Kim filed the court papers back in February. The couple shares four children – North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint.

The wedding will be remembered for one unexpected thing – a very public lap dance that Kourtney Kardashian gave to Travis Barker. This goes above and beyond some PDA, but the couple couldn’t care less. The video was shared by another attendee, comedian Claudia Oshry. Before going to the wedding party, Kourtney shared several photos on Instagram, saying: “Going to the chapel”. Of course, this sent fans into a frenzy, leaving thousands of comments on her page. As it turns out, the two were heading to Simon and Phil’s wedding reception.

The KUWTK star was also at her old friend’s wedding last week. Paris Hilton finally tied the knot with her partner Carter Reum. The two go way back when Paris was the most popular socialite and Kim was just her friend and an assistant that helped her manage the wardrobe. Paris and Kim went their separate ways as soon as Kim hit it big with her own reality star, and the two remained estranged for years. However, recently, two long-lost friends reconnected picking up where they left off twenty years ago. Now, Kim was helping Paris with her stunning Oscar de la Renta wedding gown just before posing for the photos.