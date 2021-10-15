Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off in a Miniature Dress

Kourtney decided to put it all out, and she managed to do so with her little black dress. During a night our with her boyfriend Travis Barker, she wore a dress that revealed more than it hid.

One of Kardashian sisters decided to show what she got, and it fully paid off as paparazzi couldn’t get their objectives from her. In addition to revealing much due to its small size, the dress Kourtney wore was also see-though. The Keeping up With the Kardashian star was spotted in new York with her boyfriend. The pair was unfazed by photographers as by now they’re fully accustomed to being followed everywhere.

The Blink-182 drummer took his prettier half out for a dinner to a prestige Big Apple restaurant, Zero Bond. The KUWTK starlet was wearing a black leather dress, followed by pair of leather boots. The upper part was so tight that it looked like her chest is going to burst. Her partner was more modest as he sported a sweater and black leather pants. He also had leather boots, and also wear shades despite it being dark. The pair looked satisfied and they kept their hands together the whole way.

In recent times the pair insist on being together in public. On all occasions, Kourtney chooses to wear highly provocative outfits. The reasons why this might be the case are the rumors that she might be pregnant. Barker and Kardashian have been together non-stop since February, and the rumors came to light only months into their relationship. It was Kourtney who fueled the rumors further as she said that she’s quickly putting on weight which is in no relation with food.

The rumors haven’t stopped since, and there could be more truth to it, as you can see she barely fits into this black dress. The pair could have been hard onto the idea that they want a child together considering that they are already both parents but with different parents. As you probably know, Kourtney has three children Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, 38. Travis is on the number two, as he and his ex Shanna Moakler share on child less and are parents to Alabama, 15, and Landon, 17.

It remains to be seen if they will truly have a child together, which will be known in a few months particularly for this pregnancy. While most fans are in favor of them, their relationship, and even their offspring, critics have arisen. There are those who claim that they’re sick of their relationship, and that the pair should quit or at least stop with public appearances.

It all started with their trip to Disneyland, and the video Travis shared on Instagram. While both people in this relationship are celebrities, people are sick of their public displays of affection. We must say that we agree. Of course, you’re in love Travis and Kourtney, but please stop shoving your love down our throats. What especially bugs Kourtney fans is that she is rapidly morphing into her boyfriend. One fan described it the best: “Girls always seem to morph into the person they are dating, style-wise and interest-wise. Can’t wait till this phase is over. Not a good look.”