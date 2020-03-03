Kim Kardashian Called out for Trying to Be Black. Again!

Last night, Kim Kardashian West, attended her husband’s show at Paris Fashion Week, where their daughter, North West made a rap performance. Her sister Kourtney Kardashian also made an appearance with her daughter Penelope.

The famous reality star appeared to the show wearing a braid hairstyle that broke the internet. Kim is once again accused of cultural appropriation!

Thoughts of her fans are divided. Some are leaving offensive comments, while others are trying to defend her.

It’s not the first time Kim is called out for “trying to be black.” Some even had an issue with her outfit.

One thing made everyone shut their mouth! Kim was actually wearing a matching hairstyle with her daughter North West.

North stole the show showing the rapping talent she got from her father. Like father like daughter!

Some even accused Kim of copying Beyonce in her “Don’t hurt yourself video.” The similarity is actually there. What do you think?