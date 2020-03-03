Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Called out for Trying to Be Black. Again!

by KaraMia
by KaraMia

Last night, Kim Kardashian West, attended her husband’s show at Paris Fashion Week, where their daughter, North West made a rap performance. Her sister Kourtney Kardashian also made an appearance with her daughter Penelope.

Image source: Instagram

The famous reality star appeared to the show wearing a braid hairstyle that broke the internet. Kim is once again accused of cultural appropriation!

Image source: Instagram

Read Also: Kim Kardashian Sets the Internet on Fire With Incredible Desert Photos 

Image source: Instagram

Thoughts of her fans are divided. Some are leaving offensive comments, while others are trying to defend her.

Image source: Twitter

Image source: Twitter

It’s not the first time Kim is called out for “trying to be black.” Some even had an issue with her outfit.

Image source: Twitter

Image source: Twitter

One thing made everyone shut their mouth! Kim was actually wearing a matching hairstyle with her daughter North West.
North stole the show showing the rapping talent she got from her father. Like father like daughter!

Image source: Twitter

Read Also: Kim Kardashian Shocks in Her Latest Outfit 

Some even accused Kim of copying Beyonce in her “Don’t hurt yourself video.” The similarity is actually there. What do you think?

Image source: out.com, medium.com

Joan Collins Is Unrecognizable in a Disturbing Photo She Shared...

Britney Spears Wishes a Happy Birthday to Her Bae With...

Renee Zellweger Stuns in a See-Through Lace Outfit

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
23 + 6 =


KaraMia

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy