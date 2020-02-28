Kim Kardashian Sets the Internet on Fire With Incredible Desert Photos

Kim Kardashian West, 39, has uploaded steamy underwear photos to her immensely popular Instagram account, in an effort to advertise her newest line of “SKIMS”.

The new collection is called “Naked”, referencing the nude color palette used for the pieces. She can be seen posing in her latest designs, leaning over a car in the middle of the desert.

The most famous Kardashian-Jenner sister highlighted her famous curves in every photos, striking provocative poses in every single one.

She appears slimmer in the newest photoshoot, and fans are already fighting over whether or not she went on a diet, or used Photoshop.

The reality TV star also changed her hairstyle and is now rocking curly brown hair. The bronze shine of her skin and hair complement the beautiful ne underwear collection neatly.

The two photos have 2 and 3.5 million likes respectively, as well as 7,000 and 13,000 comments. The first photo has the following caption:

“I’m so excited to announce the @skims Naked collection! — a luxe collection of barely-there intimates with innovative design and performance-level fabrics. Launching Monday, February 24 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST exclusively AT SKIMS.COM. Available in five colors in 31 band and cup sizes and in sizes XXS – 4X. Join the waitlist now at SKIMS.COM to receive early access to shop the collection.”

The second photo also serves as an add for her newest line:

“I’m wearing the @skims NAKED Everyday Plunge Bralette and the NAKED High Waisted Thong in Honey — available now exclusively at SKIMS.COM. Shop now before they sell out and enjoy free shipping on domestic orders over $75.‬”