Bum Wars: Kim Kardashian Throws Shade At Her Ex-Friend Larsa Pippen

Former friends’ feud just reached a new level of petty. Even though the whole Kardashian clan cut ties with the reality star Larsa Pippen about a year ago, it appears that the hatchet is not buried just yet.

The latest public squabble started a few days ago when the Real Housewives of Miami trailer aired. In a short clip, Adriana de Moura accused her co-star Larsa Pippen of trying to imitate Kim Kardashian. “You left this group of women, come back with a butt as big as Kim Kardashian’s, trying to become the new Kim Kardashian, which you’re never going to be”, Adriana mocked Larsa.

Later that day, Kim Kardashian shared a photo on Instagram captioning it: “They can steal your recipe but the sauce won’t taste the same”. Whether or not the SKIMS founder wanted to throw shade at Larsa was unclear at the time since Kim never directly mentioned her ex-friend. The social media community responded to Kim’s post pointing out the pettiness in her comment. The KKW creator swiftly replied to accusations. “No shade throwing, I don’t do subs. I want everyone to win. I just had a good caption LOL”, Kim tried to clear the air.

No shade throwing, I don’t do subs. I want everyone to win. I just had a good caption LOL https://t.co/yf1CqtUXNH — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 3, 2021

The clash dates back to April 2020 when all Kardashian sisters unfollowed Larsa Pippen from Instagram at once. Following the public dismissal, the whole family distanced themselves from the former Bravo personality. Although Kardashians stayed silent about the reasons behind the abrupt decision, Pippen decided to vocalize her opinion blaming Kanye.

“If Kanye feels like he and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that. … I will survive. I want everyone to be happy!”, Larsa said in November of 2020. “He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim”, the reality star explained further her insight on Kardashian’s determination to halt their friendship.

While Larsa Pippen was obviously shaken about the unexpected shunning, Kardashian-West brood, according to the inside source, moved on “unbothered”. “The family thinks she is embarrassing and seeking attention”, the source told exclusively to US Weekly.

Still, not all hope is lost. Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February of 2021. The new developments in Kim’s life might open the door for the two former friends to finally continue where they left off almost two years ago. According to the source close to Pippen, the star is definitely looking forward to it. “[She] feels like — and hopes — her friendship with Kim will be back to normal sooner or later, especially now that Kanye’s out of the picture”.