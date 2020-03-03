Joan Collins Is Unrecognizable in a Disturbing Photo She Shared on Instagram

Dynasty star Joan Collins, 86, posted on Instagram a picture of herself wearing a protective mask, showing that she is prepared for coronavirus threat.

The actress posted a selfie wearing a paper face mask, with a black hoodie and a hat while wearing a coat. This was followed by a fitting comment: “Prepared!”. In the picture, only her green eyes could be seen.

The British actress is best known for her role in “Dynasty”, in which she played the character, Alexis Colby.

In England, 36 cases tested positive for coronavirus so far. Joan’s followers on Instagram told the actress “to beware because it’s getting pretty serious in Europe.”

Joan has 189,000 followers on Instagram. Some of her followers, on the other hand, were shocked by her look on this picture. “That’s disturbing, one of her followers wrote.

Some of them warned her about her choice of protection. “Your mask needs to be an N95 or higher,” one Instagram user wrote. Nevertheless, almost 8000 people hit the like button, and the majority wished her to stay safe.