Kim Kardashian Shocks in Her Latest Outfit

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, 39, shocked everyone with yet another controversial outfit. Many point out that she has finally gone way over the line, considering what she had put on this time around, and worst of all, for what occasion.

During he trip to Paris where she attended many fashion shows, she wore a leather outfit, but not just any leather outfit. From head to toes, she was covered in light brown, skin tight leather, including a pair of gloves.

Dressed like this, she went to a church in the capital of France, accompanied by her husband, rapper Kanye West. The paparazzi had a field day snapping her while she was leaving the church.

She completed the look with a matching leather hairband, and a pair of white sandals.

Kim seemed completely unbothered with the criticism and was seen smiling and in a great mood during her day out.

She blindly follows every fashion trend in an effort to stay modern and stylish, often forgetting that it might lead to many fashion fails her fans will not be gentle about.

Fans and critics agreed the outfit was not great in general, let alone for church.