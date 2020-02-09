Kim Kardashian Thinks Psalm West Is the Reincarnation of Her Father

Reality TV star and starlet Kim Kardashian West, 39, has never thought about or believed in reincarnation. However, she does now, and she shared a lot about the topic to E! News.

Regarding her fourth child with her husband and rapper Kanye West, she had to say the following:

“On our show, we showed that we were in Bali, and a woman – a blind medium – came up to me and said that I was going to have another son and that it was going to be my father reincarnated. She had no idea. No one knew. No one on my crew knew that I had a surrogate that was pregnant with a boy.”

She added that the young boy sleeps all night, and that he is by far the calmest of all the children. “My son, Psalm, is probably the happiest baby alive. He’s always smiling, always happy.”

Then, she mentioned something very interesting when she touched on the similarities between the boy and his late grandfather, who passed away in 2003 following esophageal cancer. Both of them are also left-handed, which is also curious. In addition, she remembered an occasion with the nanny.

“Multiple people that had no idea that was my nanny or anything have come up to my baby to say that he’s a family member reincarnated. So my whole family, all the time, thinks it’s my dad and is just so emotional and close to him.”

It has sure been interesting at the latest few Kardashian-Jenner family reunions.