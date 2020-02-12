Kim Kardashian Shows off Her Lush Curves in a Miniature Dress

The star of the world’s most popular reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” 39-year-old Kim Kardashian recently showed off her hourglass figure in a miniature black dress with a lush neckline.

The reality star chose this outfit for the night out with her husband, Kanye West, in London. On social media, she boasted about how much she enjoys visiting the UK, as well as the gifts she received from designer and former singer Victoria Beckham.

Kim arrived in the British capital from New York, where she was promoting her new lingerie line. As part of the occasion, she appeared on “Good Morning America” and spoke openly about the challenges of motherhood she is facing.

“The whole day is chaotic, but I’m very micro-managed, so I get up at 5:40, in the gym by six. They wake up at seven, I get them up at 7:05. Breakfast at 7:30, out the door by 7:55. It’s super micromanaged”, Kim stated at the daily breakfast show.