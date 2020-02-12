Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Shows off Her Lush Curves in a Miniature Dress

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

The star of the world’s most popular reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” 39-year-old Kim Kardashian recently showed off her hourglass figure in a miniature black dress with a lush neckline.

Image source: Instagram

The reality star chose this outfit for the night out with her husband, Kanye West, in London. On social media, she boasted about how much she enjoys visiting the UK, as well as the gifts she received from designer and former singer Victoria Beckham.

Read Also: Kim Kardashian Reveals How Kanye West Makes Her Feel Stressed and Anxious

View this post on Instagram

London Town

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim arrived in the British capital from New York, where she was promoting her new lingerie line. As part of the occasion, she appeared on “Good Morning America” and spoke openly about the challenges of motherhood she is facing.

“The whole day is chaotic, but I’m very micro-managed, so I get up at 5:40, in the gym by six. They wake up at seven, I get them up at 7:05. Breakfast at 7:30, out the door by 7:55. It’s super micromanaged”, Kim stated at the daily breakfast show.

Read Also: Kim Kardashian Thinks Psalm West Is the Reincarnation of Her Father

Susan Boyle Is Unrecognizable: Once a Shy Housewife, Now a...

Heidi Klum Wears a Leopard Disaster and Then Flaunts a...

Macaulay Culkin Speaks Openly About His Relationship With Michael Jackson

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
2 × 15 =


Tracy Finke

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy