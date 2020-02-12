Susan Boyle Is Unrecognizable: Once a Shy Housewife, Now a Millionaire!

Susan Boyle rose to fame ten years ago when she appeared in the third series of “Britain’s Got Talent” when she amazed everyone with her performance of the song from Les Misérables “I Dreamed a Dream.” At the time, she was seen as a modest and shy housewife with the voice of an angel.

The life of 58-year-old Susan, in the meantime, has completely changed. She is no longer poor, moreover, she has millions of pounds on her account. Also, she looks completely different and has received numerous love and even marriage offers.

Nevertheless, Susan is still alone. In an interview with OK! she discovered that it had been six years since she last went on a date, and it only lasted for 45 minutes.

The main reason she didn’t go out with the man for so long was her busy schedule. When the interviewer asked her if she ever dates, Susan answered: “You mean go with fellas? No, youngsters may be able to do it, but I haven’t got the time. It is still nice to be asked, though. I had a date in America six years ago, which lasted exactly 45 minutes.”

She continued: “I went for a massage in the spa of a hotel and met a doctor, and then we went out for lunch. I didn’t tell anyone, and my team thought I’d been kidnapped. They were really panicking because I had a show that night. The guy was nice, but he wasn’t for me. I couldn’t be dealing with keeping up with the correspondence.”

Boyle admitted that she’s not open to romance and that it was never a priority for her.

Even though she has no luck in love, she is earning a large amount of money. She has made around £ 22 million so far, but she is trying to live as far out of the public eye as possible and save money.

The proof that she still lives modestly is that she stayed to live in her small house, though she can afford several villas with pools in it. The most expensive things she bought for herself was a fur coat and a piano. Besides, she is also trying to pass a driving test, which has so far failed, so she invests some of her money in driving lessons.