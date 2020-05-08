Kylie Jenner Buys Another Stunning Piece Of Property

Makeup and beauty empress and reality TV star Kylie Jenner, 22, has recently bought two new real estate properties. Within two weeks, she has bought a new home and a luxurious new retreat.

The youngest billionaire in the world set aside more than $50 million for these two amazing homes. These purchases increased her already incredible collection of properties and land.

Kylie bought a 15-hectare property in Hidden Hills, California, for $15 million. The other home is in Holmby Hills and it set her back $36.5 million.

The enormous property is her most recent purchase, and it looks absolutely gorgeous. The surrounding land does not look completely finished, meaning it will look even better in the future.

Photos of her new California home already appeared last week, and they showcase the luxurious details and expensive materials in every corner of the estate.

Like the rest of her family, Kylie is used to being surrounded with high-end things that regular people can only dream about. Her two new properties are no different, fit for the largest beauty industry mogul.