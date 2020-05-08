Blogger Chiara Ferragni Celebrates Her 33rd Birthday In Quarantine

Superstar Instagrammer and blogger Chiara Ferragni has celebrated her 33rd birthday recently. Even though she is in quarantine with her husband and their young son, the family made the best of the situation and had a wonderful day together.

Chiara was surrounded with tons of colorful flowers and she had three beautiful cakes for her big day. One of them was the creation of her husband Fedez, who alongside their son and puppy posed for a cute family snap.

One of the best birthday photos she shared was that of herself with dozens of flower arrangements around her. From roses to tulips, her home was full of fresh flowers even during quarantine. Many of them were gifts she received from her friends, family, and fans!

Chiara started her special day with a light breakfast. She had strawberries, peach, grapes, Oreos, juice, coffee, and cookies that spelled her name. Then, she had the smallest of the three cakes.

The blonde beauty is a very popular Internet celebrity. Her Instagram profile has nearly 20 million followers. She also has her online store with all sorts of merchandise, including shoes, clothes, accessories, and much more.