Kim Kardashian Looks Wider Than Ever in Country Cowgirl Pants

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, 39, has shocked the world again with her latest outfit. This time, the starlet opted for a cream combination and wore a neutral long-sleeved top and a pair of controversial cowgirl-inspired pants. She completed the look with a pair of snakeskin heels.

The pants looked very tight on her and made her figure from the waist down look unnaturally wide. Famous for her curves, she still looked too wide, and many are saying this was a total fashion fail.

She was spotted in Los Angeles proudly showing her hips and booty. The rumors about the Kardashians filling their hips, thighs, and behinds with fillers have been going on for years, and this further proves there might be some truth to it after all.

She has obviously lost all her sense of measure and taste, and her iconic and desired hourglass figure that made her famous seems gone. Fans and media are arguing that she could not possibly look any wider than this, but she has shocked us before and could very well do it again.