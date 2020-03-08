Melania Lashes Out on Twitter Trolls, Lesson Learned Form Donald

EXPRESS – 03/08/2020: Melania Trump always manages to get on the wrong side of Twitter users. The First Lady is often criticized and trolled by netizens, but she rarely responds. This time the situation changed. Donald Trump’s wife decided to hit back at trolls in the manner of her husband.



FLOTUS shared a post on Thursday, depicting her on a construction site, close to the White House, wearing a hard hat, and looking at architectural plans. She found herself targeted by angry Twitter users who criticized her for dealing with White House decorations rather than working on stopping the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus started spreading across the United States, and netizens believe that the First Lady isn’t taking the situation seriously. Melania captioned her post with: “I am excited to share the progress of the Tennis Pavillion at @WhiteHouse. Thank you to the talented team for their hard work and dedication.”

The post definitely came in the wrong time as the coronavirus death toll continues to grow. At the moment, there are 102,000 people infected, while 3,480 already died. The number of those who died from the named virus rose to nineteen in the US over the weekend. All of the deaths related to coronavirus occurred in Washington state.

To make the situation even worse, the tornadoes in Tennessee caused damage and also killed at least twenty-nine people. Some of the comments that attacked the First Lady for not caring sound like this: “The world is shuddering as a pandemic expands and what is a tennis pavilion?” Others were more aggressive: “This is the most extraordinary thing to tweet in the midst of an epidemic.”

I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities. #BeBest https://t.co/03sx0rq2Nx — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 7, 2020

Melania Trump decided not to be quiet over comments like these and wrote in response: “I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities. #BeBest.”

If the First Lady continues to respond to trolls we can expect her profile on Twitter to become more popular than Donald’s.

