Unibrow Model Sophia Hadjipanteli Stole the Show at London Fashion Week

Model and influencer Sophia Hadjipanteli, 23, has left a strong mark at the Fashion Week in London. The founder of the #UnibrowMovement has a huge social media fan base, and has posed for Glamour UK, too. This season, she was one of the most popular celebrities at the glamorous event in England’s capital.

The model was born 1996 in Cyprus, where she also grew up. She moved to the USA in order to study marketing at the Maryland University. However, she moved to London where she stepped onto the social media scene and took it by storm.

The blonde came across her signature look after messing with her brows and turning them black. She embraced the look and has been an activist for body positivity since that moment.

During the 2019 London Fashion Week, she sat in the front row at the Roberta Einer runway and she posed at the David Koma show.

In one interview, she said, “I am not really doing this to show people that they have to like [my unibrow], I am more so doing it to show people that they can get on with their lives by having a preference.”

Other than her signature look, she can also be seen posing in sexy clothes including lingerie and bikinis.

In 2020, she attended the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Award show, as well as the Ashish show. Her dominance is just starting and she will surely have a larger presence and more media coverage in the coming years.

