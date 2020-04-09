Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Peachy Posterior in New SKIMS Photoshoot

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

Reality star Kim Kardashian West is doing a great job promoting her SKIMS collection while in self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

SKIMS’ new Instagram post delighted their followers with new pictures of 39-year-old “Keeping Up With Kardashians “star in which she flashed her peachy posterior for which she is famous for.

Image source: Instagram

Kim posed lying in the water with her face down while wearing underwear, which left little to the imagination.

Read Also: Kim Kardashian Barely Squeezed into her Latex Outfit

“Smooth Essentials — a curated collection of second-skin styles designed for an invisible look and feel”, the caption of this photo and the picture on Kim’s profile read.

Read Also: Kim Kardashian Looks Wider Than Ever in Country Cowgirl Pants

These Daughters Look Nothing Like Their Celebrity Mothers

Kim Kardashian Shares an Old College Photo on Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian Calls Her Sisters Out in the Latest Sneak...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
42 ⁄ 21 =


Tracy Finke

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy