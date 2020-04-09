Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Peachy Posterior in New SKIMS Photoshoot

Reality star Kim Kardashian West is doing a great job promoting her SKIMS collection while in self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

SKIMS’ new Instagram post delighted their followers with new pictures of 39-year-old “Keeping Up With Kardashians “star in which she flashed her peachy posterior for which she is famous for.

Kim posed lying in the water with her face down while wearing underwear, which left little to the imagination.

“Smooth Essentials — a curated collection of second-skin styles designed for an invisible look and feel”, the caption of this photo and the picture on Kim’s profile read.