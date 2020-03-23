Kim Kardashian Barely Squeezed into her Latex Outfit

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, 39, is famous for her extravagant and often tasteless outfits. Some of her latest fashion choices include skintight latex pieces that not everyone likes or thinks highly of.

In the newest sneak peek of the highly anticipated new season of “Keeping up with the Kardashians”, Kim is having a lot of trouble squeezing her famous curves into the tight brown latex two-piece attire.

She can be heard saying, “I literally feel like I pulled a muscle in my shoulder,” while struggling to put it on. She has three assistants helping her, but that was hardly enough!

Read also: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Wore Tight Latex Outfits to Church

The outfit in question is a Balmain design she wore to Paris Fashion Week in early March. She wore a similar design and color to a church in Paris too, accompanied by her sister Kourtney who wore a piece several shades darker.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new season of the immensely popular reality TV show debuts on Thursday, March 26, at 8 PM. As always, you can catch it on the “E!” channel.

Source:justjared.com