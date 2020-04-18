Kim Kardashian Cheats Kanye With Numerous Lovers, Including Meek Mill?

According to AceShowBiz, famous reality star Kim Kardashian is having multiple lovers with whom she meets when Kanye West is out of town.

A source claims that the 39-year-old Kardashian’s side guys range goes from close friends to employees, such as few bodyguards and her “glam squad” members. The insider said that on the list of Kim’s affairs are also rapper Meek Mill and author Van Jones.

Meek Mill and Kim know each other through rapper’s organization “Reform”, and their relationship soon got to another level, a source revealed.

Read Also: Kim Kardashian Reveals How Kanye West Makes Her Feel Stressed and Anxious

According to the same source, Mill is tired of being just a lover and demands of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star to get rid of other guys. It goes further. Source reveals that Kanye knows about Kim’s adventures, but he never went public with that information, although he gave subtle signs in some interviews.