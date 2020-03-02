Russian Kim Kardashian Claims She’s Natural but Her Pics Say Otherwise

The model Anastasiya Kvitko, who is famous for her hourglass figure, claims she is all-natural, but almost no one believes her, as her curves get bigger and bigger every month. More than nine million followers recently stared at the photos of Russia’s Kim Kardashian, relaxing in a luxury destination.

Anastasiya often dresses in outfits that are on the verge of decency, and in the opinion of many, exceeds that limit.

Still, she moves as if she is not interested in the opinion of her surroundings, and the result is that she has barely managed to keep the curves in place.

For her bikini photos, many say that they are photoshopped because her butt and breasts look unnatural. Although in the pictures, we see a girl who has implants in her breasts and buttocks, Anastasiya persistently claims that our eyes are deceiving us. Instagram star claims to be completely natural and perfect.

Also, she genuinely dislikes people comparing her to an American colleague because, she claims, she is much prettier than Kim Kardashian and has never performed cosmetic surgeries on her face.

Read Also: Kim Kardashian Sets the Internet on Fire With Incredible Desert Photos

Anastasiya Kvitko is also younger than Kim, 39. She is 25 years old and has an impressive “perfect” hourglass: 38-25-42.