Alessandra Ambrosio’s Casual Outfit Contains All Off The Summer Trends

Former Brazilian Victoria’s Secret Angel supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio, 39, flaunted her figure in denim shorts, reminding us of the favorite piece of summer clothing for most women.

Alongside the always trendy shorts, she wore a tie-dye sweatshirt, another trendy piece. Tie-dye clothes have been on the rise since the start of the year, and there is no end in sight for them. This iconic ‘80s and ‘90s print has made a huge comeback.

The whole styling of the gorgeous supermodel was finished off with a pair of comfortable Birkenstock sandals. These sandals have been a fan-favorite for years now, and many of the major celebrities love them. Julia Roberts, Jessica Alba, Reese Witherspoon, and others cannot get enough of them.

Although they are nothing particularly beautiful to look at, which is their only downside, they are very comfortable and durable. This is why they have gained such a large fan base over the years and have a strong place in the world of fashion.