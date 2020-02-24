Kim Kardashian’s Photos Spark Rumors About Butt Implants Again

If anyone knows how to get attention, then it’s Kim Kardashian. At a recent family dinner in California, the 38-year-old reality star appeared in a tight, yellow dress that highlighted all her curves.

Kim adores these kinds of bodycon dresses, the same as her sisters, as they best highlight the curves for which is believed that are the work of the world’s most famous surgeons.

That brought us back to the distant past when there was a lot of talk about Latin American diva Jennifer Lopez who was the first to popularize peachy posteriors. There were always rumors that J Lo went under the knife for this look, but everything stopped when Kim Kardashian appeared.

Kim was, at the time, a close friend of the spoiled rich girl Paris Hilton and her personal assistant. She didn’t have the perfect nose and lips as she is today, but also not that big posterior. Interestingly, she always reacted harshly to criticism, claiming that she was “natural” in that regard.

Jennifer Lopez also fought the rumors, but unlike Kim, more people believed her.