Celebrities

Kim Kardashian’s Photos Spark Rumors About Butt Implants Again

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

If anyone knows how to get attention, then it’s Kim Kardashian. At a recent family dinner in California, the 38-year-old reality star appeared in a tight, yellow dress that highlighted all her curves.

Image source: profimedia.com

Kim adores these kinds of bodycon dresses, the same as her sisters, as they best highlight the curves for which is believed that are the work of the world’s most famous surgeons.

Image source: profimedia.com

That brought us back to the distant past when there was a lot of talk about Latin American diva Jennifer Lopez who was the first to popularize peachy posteriors. There were always rumors that J Lo went under the knife for this look, but everything stopped when Kim Kardashian appeared.

Image source: Instagram

Kim was, at the time, a close friend of the spoiled rich girl Paris Hilton and her personal assistant. She didn’t have the perfect nose and lips as she is today, but also not that big posterior. Interestingly, she always reacted harshly to criticism, claiming that she was “natural” in that regard.

Read Also: Kim Kardashian Opens up About Plastic Surgery

Image source: pagesix.com

Jennifer Lopez also fought the rumors, but unlike Kim, more people believed her.

Read Also: Kim Kardashian Shares Childhood Photos: Her Sisters Are Unrecognizable!

View this post on Instagram

Cabo

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

“Modern Family” Star Ariel Winter Doesn’t Look Like a Geek...

Kendall Jenner Shocks Her Fans With Bizarre Pictures

Jennifer Lopez Shares an Adorable Picture on Her Twins’ 12th...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
29 + 9 =


Tracy Finke

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy