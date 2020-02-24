Elizabeth Hurley Reveals Her Teen Son Takes Her Bikini Photos

Elizabeth Hurley is one of the most popular actresses and models from England, and her beauty captivates many fans on social networks. The 54-year-old actress often posts photos on her Instagram, and with the last picture, she shocked her followers with her incredible physique.

Hurley has been a model for Estee Lauder since the age of 29, and in the meantime, has had an enviable acting career. The actress is also a businesswoman, having her own swimwear empire.

The actress recently revealed who takes her pictures for Instagram.

The 17-year-old Damian Hurley, son of a popular actress, is Elizabeth’s mysterious photographer. British media pointed out that the young man is probably embarrassed to photograph his mother for her swimwear line and also spotted his shadow in many of her pictures.

Fans wrote that the relationship between Elizabeth and her son was very strange, but mother and son don’t pay much attention to it.

The actress is known for her relationship with actor Hugh Grant. She has a son with film producer Steve Bing. After giving birth in 2002, Elizabeth named her son Damien, and Bing rejected all claims that he was the father. Yet the DNA test proved that he was indeed the father of the actress’s child.