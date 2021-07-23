Kim Kardashian and Alex Rodriguez Could Be The New Golden Couple

It is widely rumored that Kim is falling for Alex Rodriguez, J.Lo’s ex-fiancee at the urging of her mother.



Chris Jenner is allegedly trying in every possible way to connect her daughter Kim Kardashian and former fiancé Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez.

When it comes to Chris Jenner, everything is clear as day – what she imagined, she mostly realizes, and the nickname “Momager” was not given for no reason.

However, although she has not interfered in her children’s love choices so far, it seems that this time she decided to break that rule, and only because she thinks that she has found the perfect partner for her daughter Kim, who is going through a divorce from Kanye West.

Namely, her choice is, no less and no more, than Jennifer Lopez’s former fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

Kim and Kanye put an end to the relationship in February, and Alex and Jennifer in April. Some media say that Kim and Alex have been in contact for the last few months and are seriously thinking about the relationship, considering that Kim is looking for someone who can “match her when it comes to status and finances”.

And while J.Lo is enjoying an old/new relationship with Ben Affleck after breaking off her engagement to the former athlete, Rodriguez himself was caught with different women, but it turned out that he was not with any of them.

On the other hand, it was rumoured that Kanye West is in a relationship with Irina Shayk, but that relationship is not going very well. The media report that he was seen crying on his own because he still can’t get over Kim.

Chris Jenner believes that Kim and Alex are the new “golden couple of America”, and that her future in-law should be someone who will spend more time with Kim and kids, rather than travelling and making scenes.

However, other sources close to the Kardashian-Jenner family claim that Kim and J. Lo are good friends and that there is no chance that these allegations are true.