Kim Jong Un Appeared in Public After Death Rumors

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un made his first public appearance after rumors that he died after a botched surgery.

Kim Jong attended the ceremony of the completion of a fertilizer factory near the Pyongyang, Korean Central News Agency reports. “KJU was reported to have attended a ribbon-cutting event at the Sunchon fertilizer factory to mark May 1’s International Labor Day, making it his first public appearance in state media in 21 days”, NK News wrote on Twitter.

They also shared photos of the North Korea leader from the ceremony. “Kim was joined by his sister, Kim Yo Jong, as well as top officials Kim Jae Ryong, Pak Pong Ju, Kim Dok Hun, Pak Thae Song, and Jo Yong Won”, the news outlet wrote on Twitter.

The rumors about Kim Jong Un’s death came to an end now. They first appeared after he skipped the birthday celebration of his late grandfather.