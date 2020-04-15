Kate Beckinsale Works Out While Her Cat Enjoys Easter Candy

Major holidays are no excuse to sit around and do nothing, especially when you have been doing nothing in quarantine for the past month. Kate Beckinsale knows it, so she decided to have a workout session on Sunday.

The famous Hollywood actress spend a part of her Easter Sunday working out while her adorable cat watched, exploring the kitchen for some snacks.

She wore a tiny workout outfit consisting of a white top, pink shorts, and white headband, as she jumped in her living room. Her flat stomach can be seen clearly.

As she was doing that, her cat licked the box of some Easter sweets, eager to find out what is inside. The post has over 116,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments.

Beckinsale regularly uploads photos and videos of her two long-haired cats, and her 4.1 million followers are used to seeing them in weird and funny situations!