Jennifer Lopez Shares an Emotional Easter Video

Superstar singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, 50, has surprised her fans over the weekend as she shared an Easter video wishing everyone a happy holiday.

Lopez is famous online for sharing cute and funny family pictures and videos that always bring a smile to the faces of her 118.8 million followers.

Although she posted a family photo as a thumbnail, this time around J. Lo was alone in the video. She used some heart filters as she wished everyone a Happy Easter, encouraging her followers to stay strong in these hard times.

The video has more than 3.5 million views, 489,000 likes, and 8,500 comments. The comment section is full of gratitude and best wishes to her and her family from her loyal fans.

