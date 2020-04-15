CelebritiesFamily

When a Kardashian Daughter Celebrates Her Second Birthday

by Zarko85
The daughter of Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Tristan Thompson, 29, has turned two years old, and her parents set aside their differences for her big day.

Considering the pandemic, for this special occasion there were no guest in the house, just the parents with their little girl and a lot of presents and decorations. The birthday was very special this year because it was also Easter!

Young True received tons of colorful presents for both Easter and her second birthday, while Khloe and Tristan decorated the home with motives from her favorite cartoon, “Trolls”.

True even had two birthday cakes. They were equal in size but were different colors. In separate photos, she blew the candles with each of her parents. Tristan held her above the blue cake.

On the other hand, her mom held her while she was blowing the candles on a rainbow colored cake. Everything was decorated with “Trolls” balloons and dolls!

Since there was no photo of the three of them, it seems that tensions are still high between the former partners, although Khloe forgave Tristan for cheating with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

