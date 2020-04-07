CoronavirusEntertainment

Youtuber Hoards Toilet Paper to Make a Chain Reaction Machine

by Tracy Finke
Tossing toilet paper is probably already punishable in some countries, but sometimes quite justified. Such cases are rare, but they certainly relate to a chain reaction machine made by Youtuber Kaplamino, who is famous for his videos featuring marble runs, Rube Goldberg machines, and Mousetrap-style contraptions.

Kaplamino used toilet paper to create a chain reaction that eventually disinfects his hands, and you can watch the ingenious video of the whole process below. If you like his creativity, be sure to look at his other chain reactions as well.

