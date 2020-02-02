Celebrities

Justin What Are You Doing? – Bieber Poses for a Photo With a Fan

by Elsa Stringer
Popular young singer Justin Bieber has been experiencing major health issues due to his Lyme disease condition. However, he recently said that a return to performing and recording is coming.

He treated the fans with a new single, and the accompanying music video is also finished. Now, he is doing what all fans love, taking pictures with them!

source:profimedia

Following one of his training sessions in Los Angeles, one female fan stopped him and asked for a photo. He agreed, and approached his fan not knowing he has the paparazzi right behind him.

Read also: Justin Bieber Looks Unrecognizable While Treating Lyme Disease

source:profimedia

The photo of him leaving his fan’s side toured the internet, and many interesting comments have surfaced since.

source:profimedia

Elsa Stringer

