The Star of “Beverly Hills” Tv Series Is Unrecognizable Today

Actor Jason Priestly, 50, best known for the role of Brandon Walsh in the fan-favorite “Beverly Hills” TV series has completely changed his physical appearance. Fans have a tough time to recognize him today.

In the show, he did not have many romantic adventures, which cannot be said about real life. He first was married to Ashlee Peterson from 1999 to 2000, and then dated and make-up artist married Naomi Lowde in 2005.

They are still married, and have two children together, a son and a daughter.

View this post on Instagram Halloween is so much more fun with kids! @ava.priestley @naydoggy A post shared by jason_priestley (@jason_priestley) on Oct 31, 2018 at 3:48pm PDT

During his time on the show, he was the favorite among the female audience, which is still true for him today. Although he looks completely different and is about to turn 51, he has many supportive and admiring comments on his Instagram page, where he regularly uploads photos for his 555,300 followers.

“Beverly Hills” was the main teen craze during the ‘90s around the world. Since the end of the show, two decades have past but one of the main stars is still going strong.