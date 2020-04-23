Celebrities

Jordyn Woods Flaunts Her Thick Body in White Bikini

by Tracy Finke
Jordyn Woods drew public attention when she was in the center of a cheating scandal with Tristan Tompson, Khloe Kardashian’s partner. Now, Jordyn has hoards of fans, especially on Instagram, where she often shares her provocative photos.

Image source: Instagram

The 22-year-old Kylie Jenner’s former BFF showed off her curves in pre-quarantine throwback picture on Instagram. Woods posed in a white bikini in which her peachy posterior came to the foreground. The photo is taken during her oceanside getaway.

“Imissyouandiloveyou“, she wrote in the caption of the picture, which has more than half-million likes.

View this post on Instagram

imissyouandiloveyou 🐠🦀🦜

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

Jordyn also posted a bikini video in which she is enjoying solo in water. Woods wore an orange swimsuit during a not so sunny day. She thanked the Mother Earth in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

Mama Earth, thank you 🧚🏻🌎🌙

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

