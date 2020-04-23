Jordyn Woods Flaunts Her Thick Body in White Bikini

Jordyn Woods drew public attention when she was in the center of a cheating scandal with Tristan Tompson, Khloe Kardashian’s partner. Now, Jordyn has hoards of fans, especially on Instagram, where she often shares her provocative photos.

The 22-year-old Kylie Jenner’s former BFF showed off her curves in pre-quarantine throwback picture on Instagram. Woods posed in a white bikini in which her peachy posterior came to the foreground. The photo is taken during her oceanside getaway.

Read Also: Blac Chyna and Jordyn Woods Show off Their Figure During Grocery Shopping

“Imissyouandiloveyou“, she wrote in the caption of the picture, which has more than half-million likes.

Jordyn also posted a bikini video in which she is enjoying solo in water. Woods wore an orange swimsuit during a not so sunny day. She thanked the Mother Earth in the caption.